Sabah Finance Ministry's technical and engineering adviser detained in relation to Ops Water

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a Sabah Finance Ministry's technical and engineering adviser to assist in the "Ops Water" investigation.

The 62-year-old suspect was the former deputy director of the Sabah Water Department, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed.

The suspect retired from service last year, Azam said in a statement.

"After retirement, the suspect was appointed as technical and engineering adviser to the state ministry until now. The suspect was detained in his office yesterday," he said.

Azam said preliminary investigations found that the suspect had allegedly accepted a sum of money from contractors while serving as deputy director of the state water department.

Azam said MACC has seized two vehicles owned by the suspect - a Mercedes Benz and a Land Cruiser - but no seizure of cash so far.

"The suspect has been remanded for six days beginning today at the Sabah magistrate court," he said.

Azam said the suspect has held the position of deputy director in the department for nearly eleven years.

Stating that 78 witnesses have been summoned to record their statements, Azam did not rule out the possibility that more would be called in by MACC to assist in investigations.

Azam urged those with information which could assist with the investigation to come forward and cooperate with MACC.

The MACC had seized a total of RM52.2 million in cash on Oct 5 following the arrests of two senior officials from the Sabah Water Department, the biggest haul ever made by the anti-graft body.