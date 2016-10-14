Price control for 18 items come Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: The government announced that the prices of 18 essential food items will be controlled in the run-up to Deepavali on Oct 29.

Domestic Trade, Co-operatives, and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the prices stated are ceiling rates and he encouraged traders to sell at even lower rates if possible.

"The set prices doesn't mean all traders have to sell at that price, it is merely a ceiling price which they cannot exceed. If they can sell at even lower prices than the set amount, please do," Hamzah told a press conference at Menara Kembar Bank Rakyat today.

He said market prices of the items, transportation costs, RM to US$ exchange rates have been taken into account before the Ministry decided on the rates.

Traders are also required to display the prices in pink to indicate that the item is a price-controlled item.

Hamzah said prices for the items will be controlled starting from Oct 19 to Nov 1, which will allow those preparing for Deepavali to benefit.

However, he said, failure to adhere to the price ceiling or the display requirement will result in harsh penalties for the trader or the company responsible.

"Individuals who sell above the stipulated prices face a fine of no more than RM100,000, no more than three years in jail, or both, or compounds of up to RM50,000.

"As for companies who commit the same offence, they can expect fines of up to RM500,000 or compounds of up to RM250,000," he said.

Failure to display prices in pink carries fines of up to RM10,000 or compounds of up to RM5,000 for individuals while companies face fines of up to RM20,000 or compounds of up to RM10,000.

Hamzah said while KPDNKK only has 2,600 enforcement officers, not nearly enough to monitor the entire country, the government will be assisted by RELA, Friends of KPDNKK, village chiefs, and community leaders.