Court acquits man for alleged acid attack on brother

Posted on 14 October 2016 - 06:53pm Last updated on 14 October 2016 - 07:39pm

BUTTERWORTH: A man who was charged with throwing acid on his brother was discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court today.

In her judgement, sessions judge Julie Lack Abdullah said the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Azwan Abdullah, 34.

On Mac 25 last year, Azwan was charged with attacking his brother Azri Abdullah, 48, with the corrosive substance.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt by blunt objects, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Tasek Gelugor at about 3pm on Dec 21, 2009.

Earlier, the case had been classified as "no further action" (NFA) for six years before the prosecution initiated a case against the accused.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor S. Selvaranjini.