Cuepacs: Govt must do more to protect enforcement personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will be submitting a letter to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) with regards to the power and welfare of enforcement agency personnel.

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda explained that the letter would contain several recommendations and suggestions which he hopes the government will take into consideration.

"Some of the suggestions include giving more powers to enforcement officers to detain or arrest those who obstruct them from carrying out their duties," Azih told a press conference at Cuepacs' headquarters here.

"Once the scope of their authority is widened, it would make it easier for enforcement personnel to carry out their duties.

"At the same time, it could also reduce the pressure faced by enforcers when they are conducting their duties, considering that there have been incidents where enforcement officers were threatened with physical harm by irresponsible individuals," he added.

Azih also suggested for the AG to review certain punishments imposed on the violators as some of them might consider the current punishment of being slapped with a fine as nothing serious.

"Perhaps the AG could make some amendments to the laws by imposing stricter or harsher punishment, as fines can be settled almost immediately by the violators," he said.

Azih also said vehicles used by enforcement personnel should have added protection like a safety grill or bar and be equipped with a video camera.

He said this was in view of a recent incident where a senior customs officer was killed after the vehicle the former was travelling in was rammed from the rear by a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a tonto.

The enforcer at that time was pursuing a van carrying smuggled items and the impact of the accident caused the enforcer's vehicle to crash into a tree.

Some other recommendations which Cuepacs will include in the letter includes - providing insurance protection to enforcement officers to be managed by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), and charging such violators in court.