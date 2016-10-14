Car painter jailed for involvement with terrorist

KUALA LUMPUR: A car painter was sentenced to a total of six years' jail by the High Court here today for dealing with property and possession of items with the Daesh militant last March.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan handed down the sentence after Muhammad Aizam Mat Zin pleaded guilty to the charges.

Muhammad Aizam, 39, was sentenced to four years' jail for the offence with dealing with terrorist's property and two years' jail for possession of items associated with the Daesh militants, to be served consecutively from the date of arrest, which was March 22 this year.

In the judgment, Nordin said Muhammad Aizam's involvement with the terrorist group was an offence under the country's laws because it could create chaos.

Muhammad Aizam, from Negri Sembilan, was charged with knowingly dealing with the property of a terrorist by the name of Muhammad Joraimee Awang Raimee, 41, who is a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, by giving RM700 for use and to the benefit of the terrorist concerned.

The offence was committed at Restoran Ras Hartini Tom Yam Jalan 4/27A, Section 2, Wangsa Maju, at 11 pm on Dec 26, 2015.

The charge, under Section 130Q (1) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the property dealt with, upon conviction.

On the second count, Muhammad Aizam, who has three children, was charged with possession of 65 pieces of A3 paper and three A4-size sticker papers which were printed with the Islamic State (IS) logo at 27, Jalan PUJ 1/14, Taman Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan, Selangor at 6.20 am on March 22 this year.

The charge, under Section 130JB (1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, and forfeiture of the items concerned, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustafa P Kunyalam, while lawyer Mohd Fadhly Yaacob represented Muhammad Aizam. — Bernama