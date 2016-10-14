Water supply in Kuala Lumpur fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in several areas in Kuala Lumpur which were disrupted following the closure of the Langat Water Treatment Plant, has now been fully restored.

According to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), the plant was closed due to the pollution caused by the stench from Sungai Semantan, Pahang last Friday (Oct 7).

Meanwhile, the water supply to areas in Klang affected by the temporary interruption due to a burst pipe behind Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Pin Hwa, Setia Alam on Tuesday (Oct 11) had been fully restored, it said.

"The repair works were completed on Wednesday (Oct 12) at 11.45pm," said the statement.

It said customers can download the 'mySyabas' smart phone application or visit www.syabas.com.my to get the latest information on water supply.

The company also recorded its thanks to all the affected consumers for their patience throughout the duration of the incident which was beyond expectation. — Bernama