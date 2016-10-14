Three policemen among five charged with gaming in public

PETALING JAYA: Five men, including three policemen, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of gaming in public.

Corporal Jefri Husin, 52, Lance Corporal Nasron Halik, 33, and Constable Muhammad Faizi Musa, 29, from the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, were charged with committing the offence by playing cards at a car park in Sungei Way here at 2.20pm last Oct 12.

Also charged with them are car park attendant Yahaya Yaakob, 47, and a Bangladeshi national, known as Yousouf.

They are charged under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides a maximum fine of RM2,000, or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aifaa Che Abdullah requested bail of RM3,000 in one surety for each of the accused, except Yousouf, who also faced another charge under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

Following which, the court set bail of RM1,000 in one surety each and fixed Nov for the case involving Yahaya and Yousouf, and Nov 18 for the case involving the three policemen. — Bernama