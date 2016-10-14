Immigration DG denies issuing 'help arrest illegal immigrants for money' statement

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has never made any suggestions for financial rewards for the public to catch illegal immigrants (PATI), said its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali (pix).

In a statement today, Mustafar denied that the Immigration Department had issued a statement with the heading "Help arrest illegal immigrants for money" which was published by a newspaper today, which can affect public safety.

"It can lead to a situation where the public will act outside the law (to catch the immigrants) and it will cause negative implications on society," he added.

He also denied that the department had issued a statement which recommended a move to allow employers to acquire foreign workers from detention centres.

A local Malay daily today reported that the Immigration Department had recommended that the public help in catching illegal immigrants for financial rewards in the fight against unscrupulous employers and syndicates smuggling foreigners into the country.

Mustafar was also reported as saying that the trafficking of illegal immigrants into the country was difficult to eradicate as long as there were Malaysians abetting such activities. — Bernama