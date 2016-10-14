Wisdom and fine personality of Sultan Nazrin boosts institution of rulers

IPOH: The wisdom and amiable personality of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah can further enhance the institution of rulers in the country.

Known as a sultan who articulated ideas and constructive criticisms, the selection of Sultan Nazrin as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong is well-received by proud Perakians.

Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid said as a representative of the royal town, she was proud with Sultan Nazrin's selection who is known as a humble and caring ruler.

"His appointment will be a historic moment for the country. We pray for the Sultan's wellbeing," she said when contacted by Bernama here.

Sultan Nazrin Shah was choosen as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong starting from Dec 13 2016 for a five-year term by the 243rd (Special) Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara today.

Perak Umno Veteran information chief Datuk Mohd Sani Supi said Perak Umno Veteran congratulated the Sultan over the selection which would delight the people.

"As a renowned Ruler of knowledge and admirable personal qualities, the Sultan will enhance the prestige and glory of the institution of constitutional monarchy in the country," he said.

In KUALA KANGSAR, the Ubudiah Royal Mosque chief imam, Abdul Hadi Khadri, 43, said Sultan Nazrin's selection would make the people in the state as well as Kuala Kangsar residents proud.

"With his personality and love for knowledge, Perak residents believe he could contribute enormously to the religion, race and country," he said.

Sharing Abdul Hadi's views was retired teacher, Nazri Osman, 81, who said the Sultan of Perak was indeed a leader of discipline and wisdom.

"I have been living in Kuala Kangsar since I was born and I have seen five sultans ruling Perak and the selection of Sultan Nazrin is a much awaited development," he said.

Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council president, Sharom Abd Malik said with a scholarly outlook, Sultan Nazrin could contribute with his calls to bring the nation to a more glorious level.

In TELUK INTAN, retired soldier, Mohd Nordin Tuah, 76, also shared his feeling of pride and excitement with the selection Sultan Nazrin apart from putting his confidence on the ruler to serve the religion, race and country.

For Nelson Chua, 39, Sultan Nazrin did not only possess wisdom but he was always close to the people on the ground.

"With his selection, he could contribute his vast knowledge for the good of the nation," he said. — Bernama