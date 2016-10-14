People of Kelantan proud Sultan chosen as new King

KOTA BARU: The choice of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243rd (Special) Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here today was greeted with pride and joy by the people of Kelantan.

People from all levels of society such as state and political leaders, government servants, non-governmental organisation staff and ordinary folks welcomed the news.

In a statement today, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said he congratulated Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, effective on Dec 15.

"I and all the people of Kelantan pray that His Majesty will always receive the blessings of Allah.

Chairman of the Kemubu Agriculture Development Authority (Kada) Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad said the staff of the agency were very happy with the selection of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong by his brother Rulers.

"The people of Kelantan are proud and joyful with the selection of Sultan Muhammad V as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. He is among the youngest Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the history of the nation. Long live His Majesty," he said in a brief message to Bernama today.

Chairman of the Kelantan Siamese Association, associate professor Tim Chau Dam who represented about 17,000 of the Siamese people in the state said the community offered the highest felicitations to Sultan Muhammad V.

"We are happy and agree with the selection of Sultan Muhammad V as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong according to the rotation process.

"The Siamese community are proud of the selection and we hope that His Majesty will continue to look after the interests of the minority groups, especially the Siamese people," he said.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said he was confident the selection of Sultan Muhammad V as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be a symbol of unity for all the people of Malaysia, especially in Kelantan.

"We pray that Allah bestows His Majesty with guidance to uphold the principles of Islam and protect the interests of the bumiputera and all the people of Malaysia, as well as protect Malaysia against all attacks.

"We realise that the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is an important one that could unite the people, and based on Kelantan's track record, we have no problems with unity ... we are all united. We are grateful for this selection and are confident His Majesty will carry out his duties in the best way," he said.

Chairman of the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) Datuk Abdul Aziz Derashid said the selection of Sultan Muhammad V was timely for him to lead Malaysia in these modern times.

Representing thousands of settlers in the south Kelantan districts of Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Jeli, Tanah Merah and Machang, Abdul Aziz also expressed his joy with the selection.

In a statement here, Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the appointment of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong would take effect on Dec 13, for a period of five years.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was chosen as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period. — Bernama