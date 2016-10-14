Shocking images of dead tiger sparks rage, Perhilitan investigating

PETALING JAYA: Just over a month after the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) made one of its biggest seizures, which include tiger skins, pictures of a dead Malayan tiger being dismembered is now making its round on social media.

The images, which portrayed several individuals posing with the carcass, has sparked anger and disgust among netizens, who were less than impressed with yet another poaching case of the already "critically endangered" species.

In one of the images, an individual is even seen slitting open the tiger's belly while two others looked on.

Although it is yet to be confirmed where the incident took place, it is believed to have happened in the country.

Perhilitan Deputy Director-General II Fakhrul Hatta Musa said the images had most likely been taken in either the National Park, Pahang or in Perak.

He said the department is now in the midst of investigating when and where exactly the incident took place, and who were behind the poaching.

"In fact, we (Perhilitan) are having a meeting later today to discuss, among other things, the graphic images," he said when contacted earlier, adding that a statement would be released soon.

Meanwhile, wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic senior programme manager (Southeast Asia) Kanitha Krishnasamy said the incident should be a reminder of the continuous and ongoing illegal trade in the country.

"This is not a good sign, when a decade ago the country signed up to a national plan to double the number of wild tigers.

"If we don't want to lose a national icon, then the only way is to send a strong message to the poachers and illegal traders ... that those caught will face the full force of the laws we have in place," she told theSun.

If found guilty, offenders face a maximum of five years in jail or RM500,000 fine or both under the Protection of Wildlife Act 2010.

It is estimated that the current Malayan tiger population in the country is currently below 350, despite the government targeting at least 1,000 of them by 2020.

Just on Sept 2, Perhilitan announced the seizure of animal parts worth RM2 million and arrested 12 individuals including two Malaysians.

The department seized ivory, pangolin scales, various body parts of hornbills, tiger skins and teeth, bear claws and bones and skulls believed to be from wildlife mammals.