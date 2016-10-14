Man suspected of uploading obscene children's photos on social media nabbed

Posted on 14 October 2016 - 10:06pm Last updated on 14 October 2016 - 10:15pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a man suspected of uploading obscene photos of children on social media in Jinjang Utara here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the man was nabbed at his house at 9.50am.

He said police had received information about child exploitation activities on social networking sites from the Taiwan police.

"Obscene photos of children were believed to have been uploaded in Malaysia based on the IP address of a computer," he said in a statement here today.

Amar Singh said investigations found that the IP address was registered under the name of a local man believed to have shared obscene images of children on the Internet.

"Police also seized various items including a mobile phone, a laptop, a modem, a CPU (central processing unit) and a passport from the man which were sent to the Forensic Department for analysis," he said.

Amar Singh said the case was being investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing or spreading obscene items. — Bernama