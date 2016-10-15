HP Inc. teams with bevy of designer brands for new smartwatch partnership

TECH giant HP Inc. is set to release a raft of sleek, new smart watches this month, as part of a tie-up with the watch licensing partner of several designer fashion brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, and Coach.

The partnership, with Movado Group Inc. – which owns watch licensing agreements with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Coach, Juicy Couture and Scuderia Ferrari – has been dubbed "Engineered by HP" and will see HP lend its technology to a selection of branded smartwatches.

The new watches, which will be priced from US$195 to US$325, will thus merge HP hardware and software with the signature design elements of each of the brand's watches, with the styles to be sold throughout the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The product will be available for purchase from October 27 via selected retailers, including some Macy's locations (with the exception of Juicy Couture), Amazon, Dillard's, and some licensor boutiques, as well as on the brands' websites.

Commenting on the tie-up, Bill Geiser, general manager of wearables and smart platforms at HP Inc. said: "Customers want smart accessories that make everyday tasks easier and allow them to stay connected without forcing them to compromise on style ... Engineered by HP enables top fashion labels to keep their brand's design aesthetic and still support the digital essentials that make a smartwatch experience compelling" (via WWD). — AFP Relaxnews