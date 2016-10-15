Five secondary students nabbed while dismantling stolen motorcycle

PETALING JAYA: Five secondary school students were nabbed while they were busy dismantling a stolen motorcycle for spare parts at Taman Medan here.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the students, all from the same school, with one of them in Form One, were detained last Tuesday.

In a separate case, Mohd Zani said a 23-year-old man, believed to be a member of 'Geng Bedol' was arrested in a raid at a house in Taman Dato Harun, here, last Wednesday.

He said the police also recovered several motorcycle frames near the house, and that the arrest had helped the police to solve 10 cases of motorcycle theft reported in the district.

The suspect is in remand until Oct 17, he said, adding that the police were looking for his accomplice, aged 32, to facilitate investigation. — Bernama