Two more women accuse Trump of unwanted sexual advances

WASHINGTON: Two more women including a contestant on Donald Trump's (pix) show The Apprentice came forward Friday to accuse the presidential candidate of unwarranted sexual advances.

They were the latest in a stream of women accusing Trump of predatory sexual behaviour, adding to the woes of his now free-falling presidential bid.

Summer Zervos, a contestant in season five on Trump's reality TV show, said that after he "fired" her she remained in touch with him, viewing him as a mentor. The winner of each season in the now-defunct programme got a job with the Trump Organisation.

In 2007, Trump arranged to meet Zervos at the Beverly Hills hotel for dinner to talk about employment. Instead, she said, when she showed up she was taken to a bungalow and Trump started kissing and touching her.

"He began kissing me aggressively and placed his hand on my breast," Zervos told a news conference in Los Angeles.

She added: "He put me in an embrace and I tried to push him away. I pushed his chest to put space between us and I said 'come on man, get real.' He repeated my words back to me, 'get real', as he began thrusting his genitals."

Zervos said she decided to speak out after hearing Trump deny – during last Sunday's debate – that he had ever behaved like a sexual predator.

A video tape released two days earlier by the Washington Post features Trump boasting he got away with grabbing women by the crotch because he is famous.

Also Friday a former aspiring model, Kristin Anderson, told the Post that Trump had sidled up to her in a nightclub in the early 1990s, reached under her skirt and touched her vagina through her panties.

Trump denies the slew of allegations he now faces, calling them lies. — AFP