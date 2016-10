Marion Cotillard on social disconnect in 'The End of the World'

FRENCH actress Marion Cotillard said society is becoming more isolated, as she discussed her latest film It's Only the End of the World on Friday at the London Film Festival.

The film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan and based on the French play Juste la fin du monde, features love and communication as major themes as it follows a terminally ill writer who returns home to tell his family he is dying.

"The solitude in our society is a real problem and the fact that we don't know how to communicate our feelings is obviously something that is very interesting," Cotillard told Reuters on the red carpet.

"We're like people who just run into each other without noticing, so obviously it causes a lack of communication and even within a family," she added.

The film, which also stars Lea Seydoux, Vincent Cassel and Gaspard Ulliel, won the Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Film Festival and is Canada's official entry for the Oscars.

It debuted in France and Quebec last month but is yet to garner theatrical distribution in the United States. — Reuters