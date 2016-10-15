No Rohingya refugee landing on Langkawi: MMEA

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency today confirmed that there has been no landing of Rohingya refugees on Langkawi, contrary to information that four boatloads would be arriving in Malaysia.

Director-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar said the agency was ready for any such possibility.

He said on Oct 10 at 9am, MMEA received information from police that 200 Rohingya refugees were headed for Malaysia in four small boats.

"We view such matter seriously and exchange information with neighbouring countries to ensure that our maritime border is not encroached by anyone to enter the country illegally," he said in a statement here today.

He said MMEA would monitor every boat plying across Malaysia's border, in this respect, the waters off Langkawi, to prevent any sneak-in attempt.

He said based on past experience, refugees would usually change direction and sail to another neighbouring country when they know that they were being intercepted.

In regard to the information received (from the police), MMEA, he said mobilised its sea vessels to patrol the area and carried out aerial monitoring using helicopter.

Ahmad Puzi said MMEA had also been keenly monitoring the radar over the area where the refugees had been expected to land.

The public can contact MMEA's operations centre at 03-89434001 or 999 to report any activities they believe to be suspicious. — Bernama