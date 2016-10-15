Runs, marathons can also draw domestic tourists: Najib

PEKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said running and marathon events have potential not only to draw foreign visitors but also domestic tourists.

"Usually, when we talk about tourism, we tend to associate it with foreign tourists but actually, domestic tourism can also spur the economy of local residents.

"For example, when a run is held in Pekan, our locals from outside will come, and they will spend money here; the benefit is similar to what we get from the spending by foreign tourists," he said.

He said this at the Uda Pekan Bridge Run 2016 prize presentation ceremony here, today.

Also present at the event were Uda Holdings Berhad chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Shafie Abdullah and Uda Holdings group managing director Datuk Ahmad Abu Bakar.

Najib who is also Pekan member of parliament noted that running and marathon events had also served as a medium to collect funds for welfare activities.

In the context of Pekan, he said, the run had indirectly promoted the district as a tourist destination in the country.

Meanwhile, he pledged to increase and improve tourism products in Pekan including giving additional allocation for the upgrade of Sultan Abu Bakar Museum.

The inaugural Uda Pekan Bridge Run 2016 comprised three categories – Men's Open, International Men's Open and Women's Open, involving an eight-kilometre run.

On the side, there is also the 'Fun Run', involving three kilometres.

The programme participated by 1,500 enthusiasts offered prizes of RM1,000, RM800 and RM700 for the first, second and third winners besides medals and certificates of participation. — Bernama