Three areas in Bagan Datoh affected by high tide phenomenon

IPOH: Three areas in Bagan Datoh district near here with hit by floods due to the high tide phenomenon early this morning, but no homes were affected.

The district's Disaster Management Comittee secretary Datuk Hamzah Hussin said water overflowed in Bagan Lipas, Bagan Pasir and Kampung Kota at 4am.

"However, the tide receded after dawn," he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, there were no flooding incidents in Kerian and Taiping districts although they were hit by heavy rainfall early this morning.

According to Kerian Flood Committee chairman Mohd Sabli Bakri, he said although the phenomenon occurred today, there were no strong winds and due to that the tide receded quickly.

The high tide phenomenon is expected to hit several states including Perak starting today until next Friday. — Bernama