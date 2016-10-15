Umno has submitted redelineation objections: Tengku Adnan

PUTRAJAYA: Umno has submitted all its objections to the Election Commission on the proposed redelineation exercise, according to its secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The objection period ended yesterday.

"The party submitted the objections through its state Umno while in opposition states such as Selangor, the objections were collected through 100 registered voters in a constituency," he told the media after launching the Putrajaya Community Ride programme here, today.

The EC's proposed recommendations for Redelineation of Electoral Boundaries for Federal and State Constituencies in the States of Malaya and Sabah were put up for display from Sept 15 to Oct 14.

EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh had earlier said the proposed exercise was in accordance with Clause (2) Article 113 of the Federal Constitution and Clause (2) Article 14 of the Sabah State Constitution. — Bernama