UDA to build 1,500 PR1MA homes in Kuala Pahang

PEKAN: UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) plans to build 1,500 units of affordable homes through the 1Malaysia People's Housing Project (PR1MA) in Kuala Pahang near here.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Shafei Abdullah said UDA had held discussions with PR1MA on the project involving 58.6ha.

"PR1MA has agreed to let us build the houses in Kuala Pahang. It is going to be a mixed development; it is a UDA's contribution to assist residents in Pekan," he said at the 'UDA Pekan Bridge Run 2016' prize presentation ceremnony here, today.

He said UDA's property development endeavour in Kuala Pahang would benefit and improve the economy of residents in Pekan and create employment opportunites. — Bernama