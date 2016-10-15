Man, daughter perish in fire

TAWAU: A man and his daughter were killed in a conflagration in Tanjung Batu here early today.

Bukhari Langga, 57, is believed to have died after falling in the bathroom of his house while trying to get to his daughter Nur Aishah, 22, who was trapped in her bedroom.

Tawau Fire and Rescue chief Ismaidi Ismail said firemen recovered Aishah's remains at 6.45am and her father's at 8.02am.

Their bodies were sent to the Tawau Hospital for post-mortem.

He said the conflagration affected 11 houses, a car and a motorcycle and that the department was alerted at 5.27am.

Another daughter of Bukhari, Marwah, 31, said on realising that there was a fire, she quickly woke up the other members of the family while her father rushed over to save Nur Aishah.

A neighbour, Ariffin (only one name available), 62, said he noticed the fire on reaching home after performing the dawn prayers at a nearby mosque.

"I then shouted as loud as I could to alert my neighbours about the fire," he said, adding that he was very thankful that his family members were unhurt.

According to Ismaidi, the morning also saw two other fires break out, one at 7.10am involving the Hap Seng factory complex where a switch box got burnt while a workers hostel in Jalan Bahagian also caught fire at 8.24am.

In BUTTERWORTH, two families were left homeless after a fire razed their houses in Kampung Baru Bagan Dalam shortly after midnight last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue media relations officer Mohd Azman Hussin said no one was hurt and that the cause was still under investigation. — Bernama