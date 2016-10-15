Malacca striving to boost people's economy: Mohd Khalil

Posted on 15 October 2016 - 05:52pm Last updated on 15 October 2016 - 06:35pm

MALACCA: In facing the global economic uncertainty, the Malacca state government is striving to increase the economic level of the people, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Malacca Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

He said the state had developed a strategy to ensure Malacca's economy continued to grow well and at the same time try to maintain low unemployment and inflation rates.

"I was told Malacca's poverty rate stands at 0.1% compared with 0.6% nationally. Malacca's monthly household income has increased from RM4,759 in 2012 to RM6,046 in 2014.

"Despite the global economic uncertainty and the current weak market, people have been informed that the Malaysia's economy will continue to survive," he said here today.

He said this in his speech at an investiture in conjunction of his 78th birthday at Dewan Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here that was also attended by Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Mohd Khalil said in spurring the state's economy, the state government has put in place several initiatives to attract foreign and domestic investors to Malacca such as improving the state's infrastructure and conducive facilities for them.

"I hope by attracting high-value investment in several sectors such as green technology, automotive, electrical and electronics, can make a positive impact to the state's economy," he said.

However, he also advised that the key to achieve such progress and prosperity was to harmonise the relationship between people of different races in Malaysia.

"Solidarity between citizens and leaders should be the main thrust. I believe that if we practice this principle, the current national harmony in the country will be preserved," he said.

Heading the list of 228 state award recipients today was the Chief Minister, who was conferred the Darjah Utama Negeri Malacca (DUNM) that carries the title "Datuk Seri Utama".

Seven people were conferred the Darjah Gemilang Seri Malacca (DGSM) award, which carries the title "Datuk Seri".

They were Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, and State Secretary Datuk Naim Abu Bakar.

Other DGSM recipients include the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to South African Countries, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Lim Kok Wing; Malacca Public Works and Utilities Committee chairman, Datuk Abdul Ghafaar Atan; Concord Alliance Sdn

Bhd Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Mohd Hussin Abd Hamid and Tanjung Offshore Bhd Deputy Executive Chairman Tan Sri Tan Kean Soon.

The world's No.1 men's singles shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei was also among 10 recipients conferred the Darjah Cemerlang Seri Malacca (DCSM) award, which carries the title "Datuk Wira".

Other recipients were Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah; and Malacca Health, Sports and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Ab Rahaman Ab Karim.

Also Malacca Youth Development and Heritage Committee deputy chairman, Datuk Norpipah Abdol; Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch Director, Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun; Forestry Research and Development Malaysia Board Member,

Datuk Sheikh Othman Sheikh Abdul Rahman and Malacca Basketball Association president, Datuk Tan Kang Yong.

The others were Putrade Property Management Sdn Bhd Chairman, Tan Sri Alies Anor Abdul; Smart Home Asia Sdn Bhd Director, Datuk Seri Dr Tan Lung Lai and Berjaya Assets Bhd Executive Director, Datuk Lye Ek Seang.

In the same ceremony, seven recipients were conferred with Darjah Mulia Seri Malacca, which carries the title "Datuk", while the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Malacca award was conferred to 42 recipients, which also carries the same title.

Meanwhile, the Darjah Seri Malacca sees 22 recipients, Bintang Cemerlang Malacca 34 recipients, Bintang Khidmat Terpuji 67 recipients and Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) 38 recipients. — Bernama