Book of condolences opened for signing at Thai embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Thai Embassy here today announced that a book of condolences will be opened for signing to commemorate the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The embassy in a statement today said the signing of the book could be done at the Ambassador's Residence, Royal Thai Embassy, 206 Jalan Ampang, here, from today until Oct 20, from 10am to noon and 1pm to 5pm (Malaysia time).

King Bhumibol, 89, the longest reigning monarch in the world, died at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok at 3.52pm on Thursday. — Bernama