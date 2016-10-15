Terengganu Umno cannot be complacent, says Hishammuddin

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu Umno has been reminded not to be complacent and to stay united against external threats.

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said Umno members should not wait for "downfall" to force them to a realisation where for instance, they had to struggle to wrest back Terengganu from PAS (1999 - 2004).

He said their support for Umno's mission must be abiding and consistent and should not shift just because the individual they are banking is not listed as a candidate in the 14th general election.

"The opposition side also appears to be in disarray, which gives us an advantage. But their weakness does not mean that we are strong," he said at the launch of the Kuala Nerus Umno divisional delegates meeting here today.

In a media conference, he said he did not set a target for Terengganu Umno to win the state in the next general election but hoped the party would secure all eight parliamentary and 32 state constituencies.

"As for the candidates, let's leave it to the Prime Minister. We do have a method and formula, that is, they would be ones who are accepted by the people, not just by Umno," said Hishammuddin who is also Defence Minister.

He also advised Terengganu Umno against taking new parties such as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, lightly.

"True, the party only has 290 members in the whole of Terengganu and most are in Dungun. But it is not impossible that the number will increase quickly.

"If Terengganu Umno cannot remain united and continue to be at loggerheads, the people might become disillusioned and turn to new parties; this is an old lesson that Terengganu Umno and BN must learn," he said. — Bernama