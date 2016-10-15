Raja Muda of Selangor fulfills 'menjunjung duli' ceremony to complete proclamation

KLANG: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah today completed his proclamation as Crown Prince of the state through the 'Menjunjung Duli' ceremony at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah, here.

As per tradition, the ceremony was performed when Tengku Amir Shah returned to the palace after leaving the state on Oct 8 for seven days as mark of respect to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Tengku Amir Shah entered the Balairung Seri hall carrying the 'Keris Kebesaran Duli Yang Amat Mulia Raja Muda Selangor', which was presented to him by Sultan Sharafuddin during the installation ceremony.

At the ceremony, Tengku Amir Shah, who is the seventh Raja Muda (Crown Prince) also presented a gift to his father before the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Sultan Sharafuddin then received the gift before Tengku Amir Shah, who is the third son of the Sultan of Selangor, kissed his hand.

The ceremony was also witnessed by other members of the royal family. Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Selangor executive council members, state assemblymen and senior government officers.

Mohamed Azmin in his congratulatory message to Tengku Amir Shah said he was very impressed by the Raja Muda's perseverance in undergoing military training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

"The academy has produced a graduate who has military skills, high discipline as well as strong physical and mental endurance," he said.

Mohamed Azmin said the people of Selangor would always defend the constitutional monarchy institution as it was an umbrella of stability and prosperity as well as for the state to remain as a developed state.

The ceremony was then followed by a congratulatory message from Tengku Indera Setia of Selangor, Tengku Ahmad Shah, representing members of the royal family.

In his message, Tengku Ahmad Shah praised Tengku Amir Shah for frequently carrying out his duties as a people-oriented Raja Muda such as by helping the less fortunate.

"This has indirectly showed the best examples and leadership in making him (Tengku Amir Shah) a respected and honourable Raja Muda," he said.

The ceremony ended with "doa" prayer recited by Selangor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abdul Wahid. — Bernama