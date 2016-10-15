Govt to consider recommending purchase of separate insurance policy for female workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is recommending for companies to purchase a separate insurance policy for its female workforce in an effort to lighten the financial burden that might be faced by certain female workers or their family members in the event they are diagnosed with certain illnesses like breast cancer.

Finance minister II Datuk Johari Ghani when explaining the objective of the new policy – syndication insurance policy – said: "The cost for a basic breast cancer treatment can reach up to RM60,000 and not many can actually cough up that amount to get the needed treatment.

"However, with this insurance the affected individual does not need to worry much in coming up the required amount," Johari said in his officiating speech during Hospital Kuala Lumpur Pink October programme earlier today.

Johari added that he will have engagement sessions with the relevant stakeholders soon to work out the mechanism for the insurance policy.

"Some of the mechanism is the premium payment that each companies need to pay where we are looking each companies could pay like 40% or 50% of it and the rest would be borne by the government.

"It is my hope that this insurance would further encourage the female group to frequently conduct medical check-up for breast cancer or seek treatment immediately once they are diagnosed with it," he said.

He stressed that 90% of breast cancer cases can be treated and cured if early detection and constant treatment are done.