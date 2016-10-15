MOH assures indepth investigation into diabetic patient's death

BALIK PULAU: The Health Ministry will conduct an indepth investigation into the death of diabetic patient Hapipah Md Taha, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

He said the ministry would disclose the outcome of the case involving the patient, who allegedly died due to negligence of Putrajaya Hospital and appropriate action would be taken against those responsible.

"We do not know what really happened but we are questioning several parties and will get to the bottom of it.

"We appeal to the family members to bear with us and be assured that we will not hide anything. Should we be guilty, we will admit our mistake," he told reporters after opening a virtual learning room at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri here today.

Dr Hilmi, who is also Balik Member of Parliament, was commenting on the issue after the Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia (PPIM) urged the Health Ministry to give detailed explanation on the case allegedly caused by the negligence at Putrajaya Hospital.

Hapipah's condition worsened after she was referred for treatment at the Emergency Department of Putrajaya Hospital in early September 2015 after suffering oliguria or poor urine output.

She later died on Dec 29. — Bernama