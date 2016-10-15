MIC will need to finalise seats with BN before naming candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC would need to finalise the seats it would be contesting in the next General Election with Barisan Nasional before naming its candidates.

Party president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said that some of the seats that were previously contested by MIC was not contested by them in the last election.

"Some areas were traditionally contested by MIC but was changed in the last General Election. We have to take it to BN and discuss the issue. After that we will name the candidates," he told reporters after the launch of MIC Wings Annual General Meeting for Youth, Women, Pemuda and Puteri.

"We roughly know who will be the candidates," he added.

Subramaniam said only after finalising the areas the candidates will be notified for them to start their groundwork.

MIC has also sent its proposals for the budget mainly on issues pertaining to education and training, micro finances for business and housing.

"This issues that we have raised we hope the Prime Minister will give due consideration to these suggestions. If he agrees to these suggestions, it will make a major difference to the Indian community in resolving some of the long standing issues," he said.

In his speech, Subramaniam said the party faced hurdles last year with the infighting between members which split the party into two fractions and saw supporters of former party president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel leaving the party.

"Those who are creating problems and who are unsatisfied are continuing to create problems and bad mouth the current leadership. They are outsiders and aren't related or relevant to the party. They should be taught a lesson," he said to a thunderous applause.

Later he told media that most of those who left the party have since returned.

"Most have returned. Only about 100-150 has not."

He also advised for the party wings to be more approachable to young professional to lure them into joining.

Youth Chief C. Sivarraajh said there are only 25% of young professionals and graduates currently in MIC.