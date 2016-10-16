Measures in place to ensure services provided to the public will not be affected: Subra

KUALA LUMPUR: Services provided by the Health Ministry will not be affected by the current budget cuts.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (pix) admitted that while there has been a reduction in the budget allocated, services will not be disrupted.

"Yes, there is a budget cut and I have announced this before. But we are taking measures to ensure that services provided to the public will not be affected," Dr S. Subramaniam told reporters after the reporters after the launch of MIC Wings Annual General Meeting for Youth, Women, Pemuda and Puteri.

Some hospitals face shortage of funds as they would have depleted the allocations given before year end and would need additional allocations.

"What we have done to handle the issue is to continue providing services and medications as normal but the payment will be made from next year's allocations," he said.

"We will solve this at the administrative level. The people will not have to worry about this. Service provided will be as usual," he assured.

Subra also said due to the current economy those who used to go to private hospitals now choose to seek treatment in government hospitals.

"This also increases our cost. Thats why we may have issues in certain hospitals but we will be able to resolve it."

There have been reports recently, quoting medical staff and patients, that the dispensing of medicines and provision of services in some hospitals had been affected by the lack of money.