City and municipal councils in Selangor request EC to withdraw redelineation proposal

PETALING JAYA: City and municipal councils in Selangor are all requesting that the Election Commission (EC) withdraw its proposed redelineation proposal.

Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) councillor Derek Fernandez said it would be the right thing to do by EC as there wasn't any proper consultation being conducted with the affected councils.

"It is impossible for EC to conduct any review when it doesn't even consult the affected local councils and state governments.

"To make matters worse, such proposal substantially affect local government as it causes inconvenience to many and damages local ties and affects the multicultural social planning policies of each of the respective city and municipal councils," Derek said in a statement.

Derek added that for EC to suggest one can object at a hearing is incorrect and legally wrong.

"Article 113(2) of the Federal Constitution makes it clear that a review is conducted to rectify malapportionment, inconvenience and reduce discrepancies in the local ties from its last review or election and not make it worse.

"There is no statement of compliance by the commission that its has done this of any comparison showing that this is done as would expected in a professionally done job," he said, adding that all information should be given to the public so that they can make an informed decision how they are affected.

Derek hoped that for the sake of national and international confidence in the integrity of the election process in Malaysia, EC would withdraw its redelineation proposal and work together with the local government to ensure any such proposal preserves community ties, and contributes positively to the social and economic growth of the country.