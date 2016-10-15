King conveys condolences over death of Thai monarch

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam (pix) Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah today conveyed their condolences over the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

According to an Istana Negara statement, the condolences from the royal couple followed the death of King Bhumibol, 89, at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.

King Bhumibol, who ruled for 70 years since 1946, was the longest-reigning monarch in the world. — Bernama