ETS to have WiFi service: Liow

IPOH: The Electric Train Service (ETS) will be equipped with wireless internet facility to keep passengers connected when travelling in the train.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said the ministry gave its full support to a suggestion by the people for the ETS to be equipped with wifi as an effort towards the transformation of the country's transportation system.

"So far, the public are happy with ETS service and the modernised railway stations, while the remaining old stations will be restored. Besides installing wifi, we also have to make sure the coaches are clean," he told reporters after opening the 2016 Perak MCA Annual Convention here today, which was attended by

1,800 delegates.

On average, 6,000 people travelled with the ETS daily on normal days while on weekends and public holidays, the volume of passengers doubled to 12,000.

On the National Transportation Council, Liow said the initiative, which was announced on Monday, was scheduled to hold its first meeting by year's end.

He said for a start, the meeting would focus on the coordination of the transportation system nationwide so that no state is left behind.

When announcing the setting up of the council in Kota Kinabalu, Liow said it was a platform to discuss, study and resolve issues relating to transportation involving his ministry and agencies.

Meanwhile, the Perak MCA convention today passed eight resolutions, including a pledge to give full support to 1Malaysia campaign and the politics of moderation introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as it ensured racial harmony in the country.

The party also supported the transformation plan, including a proposal to amend the constitution to ensure MCA was stronger for the 14th general election.

The convention also unanimously condemned street protest and political demonstrations as they threatened the country's peace and harmony apart from disrupting daily activities.

Meanwhile in GEORGE TOWN, Liow said his ministry was working closely with the Thailand government to continue expanding the ETS from Padang Besar to Hat Yai city.

He said Thailand government had shown keen interest in extending the line as currently the train only reached Padang Besar from Kuala Lumpur while MOT also fully supported the initiative.

"Following the discussion with our counterpart, the expansion work on the current ETS line from Padang Besar to Hat Yai is ongoing and we are optimistic that the project will be completed by 2020," he told reporters after officiating the Penang MCA annual convention here today.

Liow said his ministry and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) had agreed to add 10 more ETS trains next year, to meet increasing passenger demands.

"Currently, KTMB has 38 ETS trains and serves the Gemas-Padang Besar route twice a day. Each train has six coaches that can accommodate up to 300 passengers at any one time and this is still unable to meet the demand," he added. — Bernama