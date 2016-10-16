Typhoon Sarika affects Air Asia flights

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 20 Air Asia flights to and from southern China will be affected by Typhoon Sarika today and tomorrow.

The low-cost carrier in a statement today notified that flights between Kuala Lumpur to Manila and from Kota Kinabalu to southern China would face cancellation or rescheduling.

The affected flights are AK 582/AK 583 (Kuala Lumpur-Manila); AK 1531/AK 1530 (Kota Kinabalu-Guangzhou); AK 1574/AK 1575 (Kota Kinabalu-Hangzhou); AK 239/AK 238 (Kota Kinabalu-Hong Kong); AK 2138/AK 2139 (Kota Kinabalu-Wuhan); AK 6260/AK 6261/AK 6262/AK 6263 (Kota Kinabalu-Tawau); AK 5109 /AK 5105/AK 5115/AK 5114/AK 5135/AK 5136 (Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Lumpur).

Passengers who will be affected are advised to check the status of their flights on the airline's website before travelling to the airport.

AirAsia added that it is monitoring the potential impact of the storm and would continue to update customers on any changes via email and SMS.

The LCC can also be reached through Live Chat at www.airasia.com/my/en/live-chat.page or E-form at https://eform.airasia.com or @AskAirAsia on Twitter. — Bernama