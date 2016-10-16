National Blueprint for the Indian Community to be launched in Jan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) announced that the "National Blueprint for the Indian Community" will be launched in January.

Speaking at MIC's 70th Annual General Assembly, today, Najib also said that a special secretariat will be established to ensure that contents of the blueprint will be executed as intended.

"Previously I have been trying very hard to ensure that the programmes set for the Indian community goes through.

"But often at the lower levels it gets pushed back to me. Despite having pushed it personally, the system keeps pushing it back to me.

"With this secretariat, the government will ensure that its plan goes through," he told party delegates during his speech at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here, today.

MORE TO FOLLOW