Less fish supply as fishermen stay away from sea due to high tide

GEORGE TOWN: The price of fish is expected to rise following the high tide phenomenon.

A check by Bernama showed that only several shops were opened and there was a limited type of fish which were being sold at a high price.

A fishmonger at Bandar Baru Air Itam market, Hng Lee Wei, 53, said many fishermen did not go out to sea as the wind was strong and the waves were high.

"We are now facing the high tide phenomenon and it is not safe for fishermen with small boats to go out to fish. Many have decided not to go out, resulting in the shortage of fish supply," he said here today.

Pulau Betong assemblyman, Muhamad Farid Saad when contacted said that he was in touch with the head of Kuala Sungai Pinang and Pulau Betong fishermen's association where he said that many fishermen that had gone out to sea in the morning having turned back their boat as the wind was too strong.

"I was informed that the tide will be at its peak today and early tomorrow morning. I advise everyone living in the high risk areas to be cautious," he said.

Several areas in Penang Island such as Teluk Bahang, Sungai Tiram, Bayan Lepas, Teluk Kumbar and Permatang Damar Laut beach, will experience waves reaching a height of three metres in the early morning of Oct 17, 18 and 19, which might cause flooding.

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Deputy Vice Chancellor of Student Development and Alumni, Prof Datuk Dr Adnan Hussain urged its students to refrain from taking part in activities conducted in the affected areas from Oct 15 to Oct 19.

"I urge the students not to be in the affected areas at the time and date when the high tide phenomenon is expected to take place for safety reasons," he said in a statement here today. — Bernama