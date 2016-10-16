Malaysia wins 29th Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon

KUNDASANG: Malaysia won the Elite Men's category of the 29th Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon after the annual race resumed following a year-long hiatus.

Sabah climber Safrey Sumping, 33, clocked 2:21.33s ahead of fellow countryman Wincentbert Latius, 22, who completed the race in 2:22.58s.

Six minutes behind Wincentbert was 26-year-old John Kipkorir Rutto from Kenya who finished third.

Safrey said he was third behind Wincentbert and Kipkorir Rutto when scaling the 4,095-metre mountain, but managed to overtake the men when descending.

Wincentbert was upset that he did not win the race, but was happy his fellow countryman bagged the gold medal.

Kipkorir Rutto said he had fallen just over 2km before the finish line and had decided to rest for two minutes before resuming.

For the Elite Women's category, 26-year-old Filipina Sandi Menchi Catlona Abahan emerged as the champion with a time of 2:58.48s, while Viola Jepchirchir Kimeli, 26, of Kenya came in second clocking 3:11.42s.

Tahira Najmunisaa Muhammad, 27, from Perak was about 11 minutes behind Jepchirchir Kimeli to clinch the third place.

Abahan said Jepchirchir Kimeli was leading at the start of the race, but the Filipina managed to overtake her Kenyan rival when ascending the mountain.

Jepchirchir Kimeli said the race up the mountain was tough, but found the descend a breeze.

Tahira Najmunisaa said she felt great completing the race in third place as she had just returned from participating in a race in Indonesia and had little time to rest.

Also a champion in the women's category of the 2016 Asia Trail Master, the mother of three felt the race track was tough because it involved high altitude and was cold.

The prize money for both categories was RM8,000 for the champion, RM6,000 for first runner-up and RM4,000 for the third place winner.

The 29th series of the race resumed with 121 participants after it was cancelled last year due to the 5.9-magnitude earthquake on June 5.

Following the fatal quake, the race was scrapped for safety measures. — Bernama