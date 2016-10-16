Three youths killed, another seriously hurt in Karak Highway accident

KUANTAN: Three youths were killed while another was seriously injured in an accident at KM78.9 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway near the Karak Toll Plaza at 1.30am today.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement chief Supt Mohd Noor Yusof Ali said the accident was believed to have happened when two of the victims were helping their friend who had fallen off his motorcycle.

"The chain of events started when R. Vijayan, 20, who was riding a Honda EX5 machine fell, leading to his friends K. Arvin, 25, and S. Ganesh, 21, coming to his assistance.

"However, they were hit by a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Fuzi, 19. It is understood Muhammad Faiz could not avoid them in time," he he told Bernama.

Mohd Noor said Vijayan, Arvin and Muhammad Faiz died at the scene while Ganesh fractured both legs.

He added that blood samples of the victims, all from Bentong, had been taken for toxicology tests and further investigations were ongoing. — Bernama