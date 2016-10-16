Agents selling sim cards not according to terms face action: Jailani

CYBERJAYA: Telecommunication companies (telcos) allowing their agents to sell prepaid sim card without asking the purchaser to show his or her identification card will face action.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari said as companies licensed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), all telcos must comply with the terms and standard operating procedures (SOP) specified which was to get a copy of the purchaser's identity card before a transaction was carried out.

"If a dealer or agent of a telco is found to sell the prepaid card without the purchaser furnishing his or her identity card, action would certainly be taken, not against the agent but the telco concerned," he said when commenting on the allegation that there were syndicates operating the business to make 'easy money' or profits not earned.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a five kilometre run in conjunction with the World Standards Day celebration here today, Jailani said all telcos had been reminded on the matter and the effects of allowing their agents to breach the terms or SOP specified.

So far, he said, no action had been taken against telcos for such offences, but the MCMC always monitored and analysed the sale of the prepaid sim card by the agents concerned and if there were cases of breaching the condition, the company concerned would be compounded starting with RM10,000 up to a million ringgit. — Bernama