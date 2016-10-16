MCA to make sure Private Member's Bill won't be debated in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA will ensure that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's controversial Private Member's Bill to amend Act 355 will not be debated in the upcoming Parliament sitting.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said the party strongly oppose the bill, which seek to strengthen Syariah Courts jurisdiction, as it was against the Federal Constitution.

He added MCA had previously raised the issue of Abdul Hadi's bill in a meeting with Barisan Nasional.

"BN has made a consensus decision that government bill will supersede private members bill," he said.

"We will make sure that this bill will not be able to be debated because we know government bills must come first in Parliament," he told a press conference after attending a signing of cooperation pact between China's Huaqiao University and MCA School of Political Studies at Wisma MCA here.

