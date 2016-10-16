Two members of 'Geng Bakam' shot dead

MIRI: Two members of 'Geng Bakam' suspected to be linked to 16 robbery cases since last year, were shot dead by the police in a raid at an abandoned house in Luak Bay here, early today.

During the 1am raid, the two men, both in their 30s, had rushed at police with machete and fire several shots with a homemade rifle.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said their identities, however, could not be ascertained as no personal documents were found.

"However, we believe that they are foreign nationals," he told a press conference, here, today.

He said besides the weapons, police also recovered stolen items found at the house.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, on Twitter, congratulated the team on the success.

In a related development, Dev said another man aged 55 years and a 25-year-old woman believed to have links with the same group were nabbed at a workers' quarters, located by a forest near Taman Jelita Miri, yesterday.

He described the group as very dangerous as they carried out armed robberies and had injured victims previously.

"The latest case committed by the group was at 3.10am yesterday when three masked men armed with machetes broke into a house of a family of five in Taman Fabulous, Jalan Armenia Miri," he said.

He added that one of the suspects had held a machete at the wife's neck before escaping with a television set, mobile phones, wrist watches and cash, worth around RM23,000 in total. — Bernama