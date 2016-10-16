Penang performed better under BN: Teng

GEORGE TOWN: Penang under the Barisan Nasional (BN) government performed better economically, said state BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow (pix).

He said GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from 1992 to 2007 was above the national average except in the 1998 financial crisis.

Releasing figures from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and other regional sources, he showed Penang recorded its highest GDP growth in 1994 with 14.1%.

He said this compared to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government which recorded GDP growth higher than the national average only in 2008 (the year PH won the state) and 2010, citing figures from the Department of Statistics and the Penang Institute.

He said this showed BN had managed Penang better from 1990 to 2007 compared to the eight years under a PH administration.

He attributed the success of BN to the Penang Strategic Development Plan (PSDP) which encompassed 1990 to 2010.

He sniped at the present Penang government for allegedly not having a development plan, an industrial plan and no clear policy to attract investments.

"The figures speak for themselves, BN is the one who establish the base for Penang to grow," he said in a press conference today.

The BN defence comes after Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng on Saturday defended his administration from criticisms of poor economic performance.

He cited several success including recording the highest GDP per capita in 2014-2015, reducing the state deficit by 90% and increasing the state reserves to RM1.6 billion in a statement.

Teng nonetheless remain unimpressed with the information and said the BN will be countering with their own arguments over the coming days.