5.2 quake rattles northwestern Greece, no injuries

ATHENS: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern Greek city of Ioannina, the Athens Observatory's geodynamic institute said Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries.

The earthquake struck at 2014 GMT (4.14am Malaysia) on Saturday and was followed by numerous aftershocks.

Its epicentre was 330km northwest of Athens at a depth of just 17km, the institute said.

Local authorities said it was felt in the outlying area and the Ionian islands.

Some damage was reported to homes and churches in villages near Ioannina but there were no immediate requests for help.

Greece is one of Europe's most earthquake-prone countries.

Last year a 6.0-magnitude earthquake killed two people on the Ionian island of Lefkada and damaged roads and buildings. — AFP