Three men nabbed for allegedly assaulting journalists covering Bersih 5.0 convoy

KUALA SELANGOR: Police have arrested three men who were caught in a viral video for allegedly assaulting journalists who covered the Bersih 5.0 convoy outside a hypermarket here.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ruslan Abdullah told theSun that the three suspects were detained after a journalist lodged a police report at 6pm on Saturday here.

"After viewing the viral video, the investigators identified three individuals and detained them immediately," he said.

Ruslan said according to the victim, the journalist and her colleague were harassed by the group of men on motorcycles.

The three suspects, he said, were detained under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

He said a follow-up investigation is underway and police will initiate the necessary action on whoever incites violence.

Ruslan further revealed that police have also received a report where a group of individuals, believed to be the participants of Bersih 5.0 convoy, distributing seditious flyers at the entrance of the hypermarket.

He said the incident took place on the same day before the journalists were assaulted.

"We have opened an investigation paper under Section 4(1)(c) Sedition Act 1948 for distributing flyers that are seditious," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the harassment of journalists and urged the police to take necessary action.

"It is clear that this group is too emotional in their actions, until they are not able to think clearly like a rational person," according to its executive committee members.

NUJ said media practitioners should deserve justice and protection from threats such as this that can interfere with their duty to report the truth.

The union will also lodge a police report against the anti-Bersih group as it involves members of NUJ.

A video clip of the incident, believed to have been captured by one of the reporters, had since gone viral on social media since late Saturday evening.