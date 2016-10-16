Penang explains reason for rejecting two housing projects

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has rejected two 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Project (PP1M) applications for failing to comply with requirements.

State Housing Exco Jagdeep Singh (pix) said the projects were earmarked at Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau.

He said one of the projects was rejected for not complying with technical requirements while the other proposal was to be built between 80m to 120m above sea level.

He added this exceeded the state guidelines which forbade development above 76m.

He said the Penang administration was ecologically conscious and urged federal agencies to comply with state requirements prior to submitting development applications.

"There is no point to submit an application if it does not comply with the basic guidelines," he said in a press conference today after a Deepavali luncheon at the Penang Chesire Home here.

Jagdeep also called upon the federal government to allocate more affordable housing to the state in the Budget 2017.

He pointed out Penang, despite being one of the smallest states in Malaysia, it is in the top three in contributing taxes to federal coffers and so deserved more such projects.

The Datuk Keramat assemblyman also hoped funds would be made available for flood mitigation projects in Penang and in his constituency in particular.