High-tide phenomena not causing much damage as expected

Fishermen at Pantai Bersih in Butterworth securing their boats to ensure nothing untoward happens during the King Tide phenomenon which is expected to cause high seawater level at the northern region for about a week. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

PETALING JAYA: The highly alerted high-tide phenomena did not cause much devastation or damage to properties as was expected.

Only Selangor, according to Bernama saw 321 people from 74 families being evacuated to three relief centres following the phenomenon which occurred from 3am until 5.40am.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretary Col Ahmad Afandi Mohamad said, the three centres were Dewan Serbaguna, Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar and Dewan Sungai Air Tawar and Dewan Parit Baru in Sabak Bernam.

"This morning, the sea level rose to about the maximum height we had expected, which was around 5.6m to 5.7m. However, so far it has not posed huge risks to the people," he said.

Water was reported to have overflowed at Pantai Batu 23, Sabak Bernam and Kampung Bagan, Sekinchan but the situation was was not worrying, while the bunds made up of sand bags in Batu 5, Jalan Kapar was reported damaged, causing the water to spill over but not leading to any damage.

It was understood that the district office and the local authorities took the weather forecast seriously and had taken all precautionary measures, including cleaning up drains, to avert flash floods.

In IPOH, five districts in the state was hit by floods due to high tides but no one was evacuated.

A statement from the States's Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the areas were being monitored.

Government departments and agencies are replacing damaged sand bags to prevent water from rushing into the affected villages - Manjung, Bagan Datoh and Hilir Perak.

The worst affected village was Kampung Banchor, Manjung where flood waters entered 15 houses.

Larut Matang, Selama and Kerian have been declared as high risk districts for flooding.

In PENANG, no flooding or evacuations too place.

State Civil Defence Forces director Lieutenant Colonel Pang Ah Lek said his agency was, however, monitoring the situation.

He said manpower and resources were deployed to places identified as flood prone areas.

He added tidal records as at Saturday showed the seawater level between 2.6m to 2.7m during high tide.

"This is still within the 3m level which we are ready for," he told theSun when contacted today.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), king tides are defined as "the highest predicted high tide of the year at a coastal location (and) above the highest water level reached at high tide on an average day".

The phenomenon is expected to affect the northern peninsula Malaysian states until Oct 19 and those staying near coastal areas have been urged to take precautions.

Several areas in Penang have been identified as being at risk and the Civil Defence in Penang has deployed 18 trucks and 24 boats while a total of 114 relief centres have been put on stand-by to respond to emergencies.

When contacted, Penang Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the state has taken preventive measures to mitigate any adverse effects.

He said these included clearing drainage systems of rubbish while the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) ensured pump houses were working and that river bunds and banks were repaired.