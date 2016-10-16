Sabah Water Department director released

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Water Department director Ag Tahir Ag Talib, who was arrested recently for alleged corruption, was released today pending completion of investigations.

“The director was released today by a magistrate in Sabah,” said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki.

The remand of the other four suspects, including the department’s deputy director Teoh Chee Kong, will end on Tuesday.

Dubbed the nation's biggest corruption scandal, Azam said to date some 82 witnesses have been engaged by the MACC to record statements into the probe.

“We will not rule out the fact that many more witnesses will be called in to help in investigations,” he said.

A source in the MACC also informed that Ag Tahir is not walking free.

“By releasing the director, it does not mean that he will be walking free or won't be charged, it means that he is being released pending an investigation,” said the source.

“We are still in the midst of recording statements, sorting documents and collecting evidence,” added the source.

The director and his deputy are alleged to have taken kickbacks and being involved in money laundering from RM3.3 billion worth of federal projects which were disbursed to companies under their siblings' names.

MACC had seized some RM53.7 million in cash from houses and offices of the department director and his deputy.