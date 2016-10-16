Najib urges rural communities to think outside conventional means

SERDANG: The rural communities are urged to think outside its conventional means to level the income gap with the urbanites.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said rural JKK needs to embrace the modern economy features and be innovative to make business activities in the areas to be more open.

"JKK leaders should opt for government initiative such as the MyFarm Outlet to market their business,"

"This is the level of thinking that we want. We don't want leaders who only ask for projects.

"Asking for projects is very easy, in fact this is the usual practice. If a parliamentarian comes, they will ask for projects; when a minister comes, they'll ask for bigger project; and when the prime minister come, they'll ask for the biggest project," Najib said when officiating the Anugerah Desa Sejahtera 1Malaysia' (ADS1M) awards at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here.

MyFarm Outlet is a direct purchase outlet where dealers would offer prices at five to 20 per cent lower than the market price.

When tabling the recalibration of the 2016 Budget on January this year, Najib said the launch of MyFarm Outlets nationwide is a platform for consumers to buy daily essentials at cheaper prices while enabling rural business to boost its target market.

Najib also suggested businesses in rural areas to get involve with e-commerce as it would provide a bigger marketing platform.

He added the government hold a good track record in providing sustainable living for the people in rural areas.

Currently, there are about 7.8 million Malaysians living at rural areas.

Najib said the government will continue to champion the rural development agenda as Putrajaya has allocated RM14.18 billion under the 11th National Plan to develop the facilities, creating a conducive environment, ad well as to develop an entrepreneurial friendly culture to the people.

Meanwhile, ADS1M is an award initiated by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKLW) to develop the competitiveness, initiative, educated, independent and disciplined culture among rural communities.

The award is divided into four categories - Traditional Village, Orang Asli Village, Longhouses and Chinese Village.