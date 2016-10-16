Alternative pick-up location for Uber and Grab drivers at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Drivers from e-hailing services, Uber and Grab, are advised to pick up their "passengers" from the alternative pick-up location when they receive bookings from Suria KLCC's visitors.

Big Blue Taxi Service founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail told theSun whenever he or his staff notice any e-hailing drivers trying to pick passengers from the shopping mall compound, they will approach the driver and inform them politely to pick them from the designated alternative pick-up points.

"For example, when they stop at the Ampang Mall entrance (entrance facing Jalan Ampang) to pick passengers, we will ask them to fetch the passengers at the bus stop located at Jalan Ampang but the drop off can still be done within the lobby compound of the mall.

"The objective is because we want ensure the safety of those coming here and leaving considering that there are too many vehicles crossing in the areas as well as making sure the area is traffic free," he said.

He mentioned that such awareness will continue even after the government legalises the e-hailing services.

"We will not stop informing the drivers even after they are legalised because after that, we want them to register with our services if they want to pick passengers from the mall.

"The purpose of the registration is to allow us to assist the relevant authorities to track down the driver if anything happens to the passenger during the ride," he said, explaining that this would ensure the passenger's safety.

Commenting on the recent incident where 10,000 taxi drivers returned the vehicle to their respective operator, Shamsubahrin said he too encountered similar problems but managed to solve it almost immediately.

"When they return the taxi to us because they could not afford to pay the rental fee, I offer them employment contracts where they will have a basic salary and ten percent of their total earning in that month as commission.

"Currently, 30% of our taxi drivers are under employment contract and each month they are earning an average of RM3,000," he said.