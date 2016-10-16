Ministry plans to enforce suspension on students involved in bullying cases

KUALA NERANG: The Education Ministry is planning to enforce a one-year suspension on all primary and secondary school students who are involved in bullying cases.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry would get feedback from the public on the plan and if everyone agreed, it would probably be enforced from January next year.

"This is a plan at the ministry's level and I think it is time that strict action is taken so that bullying cases in school are put to a stop. I am of the opinion that bullying in schools is getting serious and we need to counter it immediately and suspension is the best step," he said.

He told this to reporters when met after opening the 'Kasihi Pekebun' event and handing over assistance from the Additional Economic Activities project, here, today.

Mahdzir said under the plan, whose aim was to make it as a lesson to other students, any suspended student who is due to sit for any major examination would have to do it the following year.

"Within the suspension period, the students concerned will be asked to do charity work or be sent to rehabilitation centres in order for them to re-enter school," he said.

However, he said the ministry had no plans to expel the troubled students as it would affect their future.

In separate matter, Mahdzir said the ministry was also monitoring the high-tide phenomenon at several places nationwide, adding that so far, no school session had been affected by the phenomenon.

He said, the ministry would give reports in advance to the district education departments if there were any schools affected. — Bernama